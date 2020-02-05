WASHINGTON, D.C. -President Donald Trump will get to keep his job in the White House after the Senate found him not guilty of alleged offenses.
The majority of senators voted to acquit the president of two articles of impeachment against him-abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The vote was 52 to 48 on the abuse of power charge. The vote was 53 to 47 on the obstruction of Congress charge.
Senator Mitt Romney of Utah was the only Republican to break his party and vote to convict Trump of abuse of power.
House Democrats impeached Trump back in December.
They accused him of withholding aid to Ukraine to pressure the foreign country into investigating the Biden family.
Trump has maintained he did nothing wrong.