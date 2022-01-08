GETTYSBURG, Pa. - Senator Doug Mastriano (R, PA 33) announced that he is running for Governor of Pennsylvania.
The official announcement in Gettysburg will be held Saturday afternoon.
"Running for a state wide office is no small undertaking," Mastriano said. "It will take a strong grassroots movement to restore our state from the damage done to it, and such a movement is exactly what we have. From the fireside chats, to the Gettysburg hearing, we have stood together through a dark period in Pennsylvania history. We remember Gov Wolf's draconian rules that shut down your businesses, sent Covid positives into nursing homes that resulted in thousands of tragic and unnecessary deaths. Wolf declared many jobs as 'non-essential,' and then issued contradictory mask requirements on you and your children. And now, many are facing job loss and an uncertain future with vaccine mandates."
"There are a lot of people already in this race for governor," Mastriano said, "What is disconcerting is that of the assortment of candidates, few did anything when we faced the darkness and uncertainty of Wolf's edicts and Covid shutdowns. This is no time to settle for yet another dithering politician when our freedoms and liberties are being stripped away. It is time for proven leadership."
According to a release from the office of Senator Doug Mastriano, he is an Eagle Scout and combat veteran, and a respected and highly decorated combat veteran of several of our nation's wars, serving for 30 years on active duty in the United States Army.
Mastriano has a PhD in history and has several masters' degrees, which includes Strategic Studies from the Army War College in Carlisle, PA, as well as a Bachelor Degree from Eastern University, in St. David's PA.
Mastriano added, "I was compelled to run for office after retiring from the Army, because our state and nation were less prosperous, less free, less secure and less good than how we received it from our parent's generation. I could not stand aside as corrupt politicians stripped our country of all that is good and just."
Senator Mastriano says his platform is focused on restoring the power back into the hands of the people.
His policies include the right to life, protecting the 2nd Amendment, school choice, slashing regulations, opening up our energy reserves, reducing the size of government putting the parents in charge of their children's education, pushing back corrupt and powerful unions from influencing elections, protecting individual medical freedom and reducing taxation.
Mastriano said, "2022 is our year of victory - taking back the state and putting the power back into the hands of the people. I believe - as Reagan said - America's best days are ahead… Indeed - our best years here in the Keystone state are ahead - where we will once again be the leader of this nation and together restore the greatest of our land."
Mastriano joins 13 Republican candidates already vying to replace Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term limited. Other contenders include U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, William McSwain, former U.S. District Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman and Scott Martin, small businessman and elected official from Lancaster County.