HARRISBURG, Pa. | Senator Bob Mensch introduced Ms. Michelle Forsell and Ms. Sharon Shipe on Wednesday to the Pennsylvania Senate during their visit to Harrisburg.
Ms. Forsell is a resident of Upper Hanover Township, Montgomery County, who currently practices at Wolf, Baldwin & Associates in Pennsburg, Pa. She says she focuses primarily on estate planning and administration, elder law, real estate, business law, and Veterans benefits.
She is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and its Pennsylvania Chapter. In addition, she is accredited by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to assist claimants in the preparation, presentation, and prosecution of claims for VA benefits. Ms. Forsell was also reportedly joined by her mother, Vera, during her visit.
Ms. Shipe is a lifelong resident of Pennsylvania who currently resides in the Upper Perkiomen Valley of Montgomery County. She is a proud graduate of Kutztown, Lehigh and Villanova Universities, and she is beginning her 21st year in Pennsylvania public education working in various aspects of educational technology.
In addition to her work in education, Ms. Shipe is also a small business owner since beginning her portrait photography business over 15 years ago. Outside of work, Ms. Shipe says she enjoys working in her backyard garden which was a 2020 Pennsylvania Horticultural Society blue ribbon winner, and volunteering in various roles throughout the Upper Perkiomen Valley community.
A video of Senator Mensch’s introduction can be viewed online.