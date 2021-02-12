Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania may need to postpone its primary election next year.

That's because of late arriving data from the U.S. Census Bureau caused by the pandemic. That information is necessary to redraw legislative and congressional districts.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said it'll be difficult to redraw district boundaries quickly enough to give would-be candidates time to make decisions about running.

The state House and Senate will hold a joint committee hearing Wednesday on the impact of the delay.

