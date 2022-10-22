Fort Indiantown Gap

A service member was killed in a crash between two military vehicles Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County.

One service member died and three others were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania National Guard.

The name of the service member killed is being withheld until the family is notified.

The National Guard said the accident is under investigation and "further details cannot be released until the investigation concludes."

Scroll down for comments if available