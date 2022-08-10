Sesame Place has announced actions to try to insure equality at the park.

The actions include anti-bias training for all of its employees and racial equality assessments to review policies.

This comes amid a lawsuit filed by a family who says the park discriminated against their child for the color of their skin.

That suit followed on the heels of a viral video showing a costumed character at the park seemingly ignoring two young Black girls while acknowledging other children.

The President of Sesame Place released a statement saying in part, "The actions we are taking will help us deliver on our promise to provide an equitable and inclusive experience for all our guests every day."