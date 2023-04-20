PLAINS TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Thursday that Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Luzerne County will remain closed through much of the summer until the completion of a $1.5 million infrastructure improvement project.

The project includes expansion of the parking lot; enhancement of the entrance along Route 115 to improve safety; restoration of the road along Bear Creek Boulevard; development of pedestrian walkways; stormwater management improvements; and access to the popular D&L Trail, according to a news release from the DCNR.

“This beautiful recreation area grew in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to see heavy visitor use, which is why we have prioritized these infrastructure improvements,” State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger said. “Crews are working to complete the project as quickly as possible and we appreciate the patience of the public as the improvements are made to make Seven Tubs more accessible to the public, as well as more sustainably managed.”

The DCNR reminds visitors that public lands, such as Frances Slocum State Park, Nescopeck State Park, and many other areas of the Pinchot State Forest are open for public enjoyment while work at Seven Tubs is completed. People can visit DCNR’s website for more updates on Seven Tubs Recreation Area and current advisories in Pinchot State Forest.

Seven Tubs Recreation Area is a 123-acre site in Pinchot State Forest that attracts many visitors each year. Pinchot State Forest comprises nearly 50,000 acres and spans Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties.