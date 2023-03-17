HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Verizon network maintenance will have an affect on operations, rendering several driver licensing services unavailable on Saturday, March 18.

The Verizon network maintenance affects all states nationwide, including Pennsylvania. The network maintenance will conclude at 12:00 p.m. and these services will resume at 12:01 p.m.

This network maintenance was rescheduled by Verizon from a previous scheduled time that was set for Feb. 25.

The following driver’s license transactions will be unavailable at PennDOT Driver License Centers and PennDOT’s Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg on Saturday, March 18 from opening to approximately 12:01 p.m.:

Initial issuance, renewals, and duplicate commercial and non-commercial driver license transactions;

Initial issuance of a driver license for out-of-state transfers;

Initial learner permit or duplicate learner permit, and commercial learner permit transactions; and

Any other transaction that results in issuance of a driver license product.

Road testing will be available as scheduled, but PennDOT will be unable to issue a Driver License immediately upon completion. PennDOT will make arrangements to return for processing with those individuals who successfully complete their skills testing.

Applications for photo IDs, Medical Examiner Certificate transactions, or those customers with an existing camera card (without changes needed) seeking a photo will be processed normally.