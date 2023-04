Fishermen were out on the Delaware River Thursday for a fishing tournament.

The bi-state Shad Fishing Contest in New Jersey and Pennsylvania got underway Thursday.

Shad are born in fresh water but live in the ocean. Right now they are on their journey up river, against the current, to spawn.

The tournament runs through Sunday.

Anglers need to be aware: officials have reduced the daily limit for shad from three to two this year.

That's for all fishermen, not just those entered in the tournament.