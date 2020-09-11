SHANKSVILLE, Pa. - Friday is Sept. 11, 19 years since the terror attacks on the United States.
Some 9/11 tributes began Thursday night.
In Shanksville, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation held a ceremony to illuminate the sky in western Pennsylvania to honor the lives of the crew and passengers on Flight 93.
The Tower of Light is made up of 40 individual lights, one for each life lost 19 years ago.
"As far as I'm concerned, every one of them fought those terrorists and saved Washington, D.C., some major building and sacrificed their lives for the country. So they deserve anything we could do. They're true heroes," said George Siller, vice chair of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
The group also did a Tower of Light tribute at the Pentagon on Wednesday, in addition to the ceremony scheduled in New York City on Friday.