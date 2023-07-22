HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania will receive $42 million from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday.

The funding comes as part of the CMS' Money Follows the Person (MFP) program, which allows Medicaid beneficiaries living in institutions to instead receive the services they need within a community.

The MFP program will allow elderly and disabled Pennsylvanians to transition from an institutional setting back into their communities, Shapiro's office said in a press release.

According to the press release, MFP also supports "capacity-building initiatives aimed at diverting people from institutional settings." The program has partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to develop various education and outreach initiatives for such individuals.