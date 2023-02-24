HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Office of Commonwealth Libraries has announced that more than $4.1 million in funding has been awarded to 21 libraries in 15 counties for the construction and rehabilitation of public library facilities.

“Public libraries provide services to their communities far beyond access to books, computers, and research,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “They’re a public staple, offering patrons spaces to hold community discussions, classrooms to learn new skills, and helping residents access critical services, resources, and programming. The Keystone Library grants will enable public libraries to improve their physical facilities so they can continue to serve and benefit their communities.”

Award recipients were selected through a competitive grant process. The Keystone grants help public library facilities improve their operations, install equipment, and upgrade security systems.

Local libraries receiving the Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities include:

Bucks:

Bucks County Free Library – Doylestown Branch, $539,660

Montgomery:

Wissahickon Valley Public Library, $182,622.50

Monroe:

Eastern Monroe Public Library, $80,000

Schuylkill: