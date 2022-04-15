HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - An ad by one of three people seeking the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor this year is drawing a complaint from the party’s presumed nominee for governor.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro's campaign says state Rep. Brian Sims is running an ad that falsely implies Shapiro has endorsed Sims.
Shapiro is the only Democrat seeking the nomination for governor in the May primary. He's endorsed state Rep. Austin Davis as lieutenant governor.
Sims' ad ends saying in block letters “endorsed Josh Shapiro.” Shapiro's lawyers object, saying that makes it sound like Shapiro has endorsed Sims, when he hasn't.
Nine Republicans are also running in the May 17 primary for lieutenant governor.