Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - An ad by one of three people seeking the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor this year is drawing a complaint from the party’s presumed nominee for governor.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro's campaign says state Rep. Brian Sims is running an ad that falsely implies Shapiro has endorsed Sims.

Shapiro is the only Democrat seeking the nomination for governor in the May primary. He's endorsed state Rep. Austin Davis as lieutenant governor.

Sims' ad ends saying in block letters “endorsed Josh Shapiro.” Shapiro's lawyers object, saying that makes it sound like Shapiro has endorsed Sims, when he hasn't.

Nine Republicans are also running in the May 17 primary for lieutenant governor.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.