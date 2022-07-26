The Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania governor says he wants to cut taxes and regulation as part of his economic plan for the state.

Josh Shapiro is laying out his plan to make Pennsylvania more competitive if he becomes the next governor, and he sat down with 69 News reporter Justin Backover to talk about it.

Polling shows an increasing majority of Americans are pessimistic about the economy. Shapiro says the plan he announced Monday aims to make Pennsylvania more competitive by working on bipartisan goals.

He says he'd start by cutting the state's corporate net income tax even faster, bringing it down to 4% by 2025.

"That's going to send a clear message all across this nation that we're open for business," Shapiro said.

He's also proposing a new Office of Economic Growth and Workforce Development, which he says will help businesses cut through red tape, secure permits and licenses, and create jobs.

"Too oftentimes, some business will apply for a permit and just wait forever and not get an answer," Shapiro said.

He also wants to support the talent pipeline for manufacturers and skilled labor, including eliminating degree requirements for thousands of state jobs and tripling funding for apprenticeship programs.

"We will put vocational, technical, and computer training in every single high school in Pennsylvania, to give students access to that," Shapiro said.

The campaign for governor comes at a time when confidence in the economy is low.

"Shapiro is trying to put an optimistic face on the economic situation and saying 'look, we're going get through this, and if I'm governor, we're going to do these great things to improve the economy,'" said John Kincaid, political scientist at Lafayette College.

Kincaid says it all sounds good, but lacks detail, and he wonders how climate goals in the plan would win any favor among Republicans.

"I don't think the plan directly addresses the concerns of Republican voters in the state who tend to live in the more rural areas," he said.

"These are bipartisan proposals that I'm putting forth. We're talking about cutting taxes and regulation, putting more resources into vo-tech. More jobs in the building trades, so on and so forth," Shapiro said.

69 News reached out to Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, but has not heard back.

Mastriano's campaign website says he would also reduce the corporate net income tax rate and work to eliminate property taxes for all homeowners.