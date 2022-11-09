We now know who Pennsylvania's next Governor and Senator will be.

Democrat Josh Shapiro won the governor's race in a landslide, but it was a lot closer for now Senator-elect John Fetterman. Now the question is, what are their priorities going to be when in office?

Both candidates made sure to touch on the biggest issue for Democratic voters early on in their acceptance speeches: Protecting abortion access in Pennsylvania. With Shapiro and Fetterman headed to office, we can expect the governor's office to continue vetoing any bills trying to restrict abortion access and a further push in Congress to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

After thanking his supporters Tuesday night, almost the next words out of Shapiro's mouth were reassuring Pennsylvanians he would be protecting abortion access.

"You, the great people of Pennsylvania, you won. Opportunity won. A woman's right to choose won," said Shapiro.

Shapiro's speech came just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night. He won his race against State Sen. Doug Mastriano in a landslide. For John Fetterman it wasn't until after 1 a.m. Wednesday that he learned for sure he had defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz and that he was headed to the U.S. Senate. It seemed to take him by surprise.

"I uh, I'm not really sure really what to say right now, my goodness," said Fetterman.

Like Shapiro, Fetterman made sure to emphasize his pro-choice stance, in addition to other progressive Democratic priorities.

"Protecting a woman's right to choose, raising our minimum wage, fighting [for] the union way of life, health care as a fundamental human right," said Fetterman.

Shapiro won by a larger margin thanks to many voters splitting their ballot, voting Democratic in the Governor's race, but Republican for the Senate. Shapiro made a point to recognize those voters.

"I want to say a special thanks to the many Republicans across this Commonwealth, many of whom told me they were voting for a Democrat for the very first time. I want you to know that I not only appreciate your vote, but I'm humbled by it," said Shapiro.

We also got an alert from the Democratic Party of Pennsylvania that they are projecting that they will retake the State House. That's something that could help Shapiro get more done while he's in office.

Meanwhile, Fetterman will be watching the results of U.S. Senate races across the country, which will determine if his party holds onto control of the Senate, specifically a runoff election in Georgia next month.