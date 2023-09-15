HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has announced the launch of a two-way SMS communication system to improve engagement between his administration and constituents.

Shapiro's office revealed the phone number on social media Friday morning: (717) 788-8990.

According to a Shapiro press release, the line will be used to "text directly with the people of Pennsylvania, provide first-hand updates on actions his Administration is taking, and hear from Pennsylvanians about the most pressing issues impacting them and their families."

"To best serve the people of Pennsylvania, we have to meet people where they are – and do it effectively and efficiently," Shapiro said of launching the new text line.