2:48 +3 Oz, Fetterman face off in lone debate for Senate seat The Pennsylvania race between Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman could decide who controls the U.S. Senate.

Tuesday night's debate between the candidates for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat is the only one that will happen in the statewide races.

The nominees for governor will not meet before voters head to the polls.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro and state Senator Doug Mastriano could not agree to terms for a debate.

Mastriano said he would debate if he and Shapiro picked their own moderators. Shapiro did not agree to that.