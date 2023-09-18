An Australian company is dedicating $500 million of recycling and green energy infrastructure over the next decade in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Josh Shapiro was on hand for the announcement at Pratt Industries in central Pennsylvania today.

The company employs more than 800 people in five counties, including Berks, Lehigh and Montgomery.

Officials say the investment will lead to hundreds more jobs in the state.

Shapiro says the company has shown that companies can create jobs while helping the environment. He says the company is doing these things while meeting consumer demand.

"Pratt Industries is the world's largest privately-owned company that manufactures 100 percent recycled packaging and paper," Shapiro said.

Shapiro says that keeps boxes and other materials out of landfills.

He says it's also important to have foreign companies invest in the state, and that Commerce Department data shows that foreign-owned companies created more jobs in Pennsylvania than any other state.

"That's good for business. It's good for Pennsylvanians, it's good for our workers and it's great for our future. I want you to know my administration is prepared to build on that progress by investing more time and effort into cultivating and developing these international ties," Shapiro said.

The $500 million investment is on top of another $500 million Pratt Industries previously pledged to invest in the state over the decade.