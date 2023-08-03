HARRIBURG, Pa. - Gov. Josh Shapiro signed the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year into law Thursday.

In the process of signing the budget, Shapiro line-item vetoed the full $100 million appropriation for the PASS scholarship program, the governor's office said in a news release.

Shapiro said the budget provides for increases in education funding, makes investments in community and economic development, increases access to apprenticeships and vocational and technical education, and makes investments in public health and wellness.

The governor's office outlined how the budget provides funding for education:

$567 million increase in basic education funding for Pennsylvania school districts to be distributed through the BEF Formula.

$100 million for school-based mental health counselors and resources for students.

$100 million for Level Up.

$50 million increase in special education funding.

A $46.5 million increase in funding to provide universal free breakfast to Pennsylvania’s 1.7 million public school students regardless of income and free lunch to all 22,000 Pennsylvania students who are eligible for reduced-price lunches through the National School Lunch Program.

$10 million to provide Pennsylvania’s student teachers with stipends.

$7 million to support dual enrollment opportunities for high school students allowing them to take advanced courses for college credit.

The governor's office says the budget also provides funding for community and economic development:

A $20 million investment to fund the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program to invest in small minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses in the Commonwealth.

$112 million to improve the state's parks and forests and create a new Office of Outdoor Recreation that the governor's office says will help connect the state's natural resources and parks with local businesses.

A $50 million investment in the Whole-Home Repairs program.

A $13 million investment that the governor's office says will make Pennsylvania more competitive on a national scale and help the Commonwealth become a leader in economic development, innovation, and job creation.

A $2 million investment in the Municipal Assistance Program to help local, municipal, and county governments and a $1.25 million increase for the Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP) aimed at helping local governments create long-term plans for financial success.

A $1 million increase in investment for the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which connects Pennsylvania’s universities with businesses.

The governor's office said the budget also provides funding for mental health services, including:

A $66.7 million increase for Child Care Services that the governor's office says will allow up to 75,000 low-income families to continue to be enrolled in subsidized childcare through the Child Care Works Program.

$50 million for Hospital and Healthsystem Emergency Relief.

$20.7 million to increase mileage rates for ambulance services.

$20 million to increase base funding for counties aimed at providing critical mental health services and addressing deepening workforce shortages.

$2.3 million to expand maternal health programming.

Funding to help an additional 850 individuals with an intellectual disability and/or autism get off waitlists for home and community-based services.

$5 million in funding for the Help at Home (OPTIONS) program through the Department of Aging, to reduce the waitlist of seniors seeking services that will allow them to stay in their homes.

A $1 million investment in grants for Senior Community Centers to improve safety and accessibility, repair or replace essential equipment, and invest in technology supplies.

The governor's office said the budget aims to increase access to apprenticeships and vocational and technical education, including through:

A $23.5 million investment in workforce training and vo-tech programs.

A $6 million investment in apprenticeship and pre-apprentice programming.

$3.5 million in funding for the Schools-to-Work Program through the Department of Labor & Industry aimed at developing and expanding career pathways for high school students via partnerships between schools, employers, organizations, and the Commonwealth.