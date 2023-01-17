Democrat Josh Shapiro has taken the oath of office to become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania in an inaugural ceremony Tuesday at the state Capitol.

Shapiro, 49, takes over in Pennsylvania on the heels of his blowout win in November’s election.

Chief Justice Debra Todd administered his oath on a stage behind the state’s ornate Capitol in Harrisburg, with lawmakers, members of Congress and others looking on. Shapiro succeeds term-limited Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, and is the first governor of Pennsylvania since 1966 to be elected to succeed a member of his own party.

Shapiro has 14 years of experience in state government, which is more than his recent predecessors. He was the top prosecutor for six years, and he served as a state lawmaker for eight years.

Despite his experience, he’s now facing his biggest challenge – governor of the fifth-most populous state in the country.

“It’ll certainly push his political skills moving forward," said Chris Borick, political science professor at Muhlenberg College.

It was a historic gubernatorial race in November of 2022. Shapiro won the governor's seat by garnering a record number of votes, surpassing 3 million.

He beat out Republican Douglas Mastriano by 15%.

"It's been pretty impressive,” Borick said. “From county level offices, to state level legislative, to attorney general and now governor, he’s been very successful in the way he runs campaigns."

His campaign ran on protecting voting access, abortion rights and tighter gun control laws.

His main goal though, was to find a middle ground between the Republican and Democratic parties.

"He's well liked throughout the state by people of both parties,” Republican Strategist, Sam Chen, said. “He had so much Republican support in that last election."

So far, he’s nominated several Republicans to key positions in his administration, including former Republican state Sen. Pat Browne and Republican Al Schmidt.

He's also making history by serving with state representative Austin Davis, the first Black lieutenant governor.

"He's building an administration that is reflective of a road map to get things done in Pennsylvania,” said T.J. Rooney, Democratic strategist.

Shapiro has his work cut out for him taking the governor’s seat. Inflation in the Keystone State is through the roof, the housing market is upside down, and the unemployment rate is higher than the national average.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is 4%, half a point higher than the national average. The state has never ranked high than 20th in job growth. It’s currently at 33.

Gov. Shapiro is expected to make his first speech at a joint legislative session on March 7.