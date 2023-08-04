SCRANTON, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will sign a bill on Friday that expands the state's Property Tax/Rent Rebate program.

Known as House Bill 1100, the bill amends the 2006 Taxpayer Relief Act to provide further supplemental tax reduction, as well as tax and rebate assistance for senior citizens. Shapiro announced his support for the legislation during his budget address on Thursday.

According to a press release from the governor's office, nearly 175,000 new Pennsylvanians will qualify, and about 400,000 seniors who already qualify will see their rebates nearly double. Future increases to the program will be tied to inflation, the press release said.

The signing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday at United Neighborhood Center, located at 1004 Jackson St. in Scranton.