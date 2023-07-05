HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says he's taking action to help lawmakers reach a deal on the state budget.

He announced Wednesday he's going to veto a line in the $45-billion spending plan that was passed by the Senate but was facing an uphill battle in the House.

Shapiro is getting rid of the $100 million that would've helped fund a new voucher program for kids who want to attend private or religious schools.

The program was a major sticking point.

It was backed by state Republicans and the Democratic governor, but not Democratic lawmakers.

Shapiro says Democratic leaders have pledged to consider other education options.