As this COVID crisis enters month six, more and more people are buying prefabricated backyard sheds to use as home offices.
For some, the sheds are a chance to get work done away from the kids learning remotely and for others it's a necessity because there's just no room for an office setup inside their home.
According to Google, searches for office sheds started to tick higher in April and those searches started trending higher again in mid-August as the country entered the back-to-school season.
Companies are noticing too. Modern-Shed said there's been a 400-percent rise in interest this summer.
Now, these aren't just normal utility sheds.
A lot of people are choosing to customize their office sheds, so you get to decide what style of wood you'd like to use, where you'd like the windows to be placed and various other options.
But of course the more you want, the more you pay. For the company Studio Shed, prices are typically around $120 to $180 per square foot.