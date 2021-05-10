A Pennsylvania based convenience chain announced a $2.00 an hour wage increase for all store employees.
Sheetz operates over 600 stores across the Mid-Atlantic. They announced on Monday that all 18,000 of their store employees will be given the wage increase effective May 21st.
The company reports this permanent increase equates to a $50 million annual investment.
In addition, Sheetz also announced a $12 million investment in a summer stimulus program which will provide store employees an additional $1.00 an hour wage increase from May 21st until September 23rd.
“To attract and retain top talent, we know we need to continue to invest in our employees,” said Travis Sheetz, President/COO of Sheetz. “That investment includes more than just competitive wages. We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career.”
Additionally, Sheetz recently updated the company’s parental leave policy which includes 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.
Sheetz currently operates 622 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.
Sheetz has over 2,000 positions the company is actively hiring for. Prospective employees can learn about upcoming open hiring events and apply for a position by visiting https://jobs.sheetz.com.