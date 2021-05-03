ALTOONA, Pa. - Starting Monday, customers of the convenience chain Sheetz can help feed children and adults in need.
Sheetz is launching a new “Get a Meal, Give a Meal” campaign. During the campaign, Sheetz will donate one meal for every 6-inch (half) sub sold and two meals for every 12-inch (whole) sub sold to local Feeding America member food banks.
The campaign will take place throughout the entire month of May at all of Sheetz’s 621 locations.
“Sheetz has always been passionate and committed to giving hope to families and individuals in the communities we call home who are hungry and in dire need of access to food,” said Sheetz President/COO Travis Sheetz. “As a company, we are constantly working to grow our contributions to Feeding America and are always looking for creative ways to provide our customers with opportunities to make a positive impact on those in need across our footprint. This campaign was designed to do just that.”