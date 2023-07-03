Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.776 per gallon on July Fourth

ALTOONA, Pa. – Sheetz announced it will celebrate Independence Day by reducing its gas prices to $1.776 a gallon on July Fourth.

The limited-time promotion will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, and will last all day, or while promotional gallons last. The reduced pricing commemorates the year when the Declaration of Independence was signed.

The discounted price will apply to regular, E85 (flex fuel), unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. It will not apply to any diesel or ethanol free (E0) fuel offerings.

"We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation's birthday," said Travis Sheetz, the company's president and CEO.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells a particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.