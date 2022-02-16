ALTOONA, Pa. | Sheetz officials have announced on Wednesday a long-term renewable supply agreement with Constellation, the nation’s leading supplier of clean energy solutions, to power nearly 70% of its Pennsylvania facilities with renewable energy.
Backed by Sheetz’s commitment, Constellation has entered into separate, long-term power purchase agreements to procure a total of 55 megawatts of renewable energy. The solar projects, which will be developed in the state, are expected to achieve commercial operation by January 2024.
Sheetz will receive approximately 110 million kilowatt hours of energy per year from these agreements, officials say, with that energy matched by Green-e Energy Certified Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), sourced from renewable facilities located around the U.S.
Each REC represents the positive environmental attributes of one megawatt hour (MWh) of electricity generated by a renewable power plant. The RECs from the in-development solar projects are not included in this agreement.
The agreement will help Sheetz avoid nearly 78,000 metric tons of carbon emissions associated with its energy use annually, Sheetz officials say. This is the equivalent of taking nearly 17,000 cars off the road, according to U.S. EPA estimates.
“Sheetz is dedicated to being a responsible steward of our environment,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO at Sheetz. “Through this purchase agreement and partnership with Constellation, Sheetz will be able to power more than 160 stores and approximately 40 other facilities with renewable energy.”
“Having worked with Sheetz for several years, it’s clear that this is a company that is steadfast in its commitment to understanding, and ultimately reducing, its carbon footprint,” said Jim McHugh, chief commercial officer, Constellation.
“We’re pleased to help Sheetz implement a clean energy solution that will contribute to its broader sustainability goals while introducing new and significant renewable supply to the Pennsylvania region," McHugh added.
Sheetz has taken significant steps in support of its mission to reduce its overall impact on the environment, including: implementing energy saving solutions, using alternative fuels, food donations,waste reduction, supporting environmental organizations and more.