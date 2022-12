Sheetz kicked off a new donation campaign this week.

Customers can help support local families in need of clothes, toys and more this holiday season by making a donation at check-out or through donation boxes.

Last year, the "Sheetz For the Kidz" campaign raised more than $2 million to help more than 10,000 kids in need.

Funds raised during the campaign go towards Make-A-Wish.

Sheetz says it sponsors one kid per district, totaling 61 kids this year.