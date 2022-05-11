Strawberry and cream Cow Tales milkshake Sheetz
Sheetz

ALTOONA, Pa. - Sheetz customers will have some new candy-inspired cool treats to try this year.

The convenience chain teamed up with Goetze's Candy Company to launch seasonal Cow Tales-themed milkshakes.

Sheetz launched two flavors on Wednesday: caramel and cream, and strawberry cream, the company said.

Come fall, the strawberry cream will be replaced by caramel apple. Then caramel brownie will ring in the January 2023 new year. Caramel and cream will stick around all year.

All of the collabs will have Cow Tales flavors and come with a mini Cow Tale on top.

