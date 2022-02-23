ALTOONA, Pa. | Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced on Wednesday plans to hire 3,500 employees company wide.
Sheetz officials say it will host several hiring days across the states it operates starting this March.
During the hiring days, officials say prospective employees can apply for employment in person as well as learn about Sheetz's values.
The hiring drive follows Sheetz’s investment of over $70 million in store employee wages in 2021 as well as an investment doubling the tuition assistance offered to employees through the company’s College Tuition Reimbursement program.
It also comes on the heels of a recent pay increase for overnight workers as Sheetz is providing an additional $1.50/hour for store employees who work the 10pm-6am shift.
Sheetz officials say the store offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more.
Sheetz says it also offers 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.
Sheetz encourages all prospective employees to wear face coverings inside its stores.
Sheetz currently operates 642 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.
Prospective employees can learn about hiring events in their area by going online or they can apply on the website.