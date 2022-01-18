ALTOONA, Pa. - Sheetz, a family owned and operated restaurant and convenience chain announced its employee-driven charity raised $2.2 million for children in need.
Sheetz For the Kidz supports underprivileged children and raises money through in-store fundraising.
Sheetz representatives say this is the most money the charity has raised through customer donations since it began in 1992.
“The desire to make the holiday season brighter for children in our local communities continues to be a major focus for our employees and our amazing customers continued to step up in considerable ways to meet their needs,” said Brittany Funcheon, Sheetz For the Kidz Executive Director. “Our customers’ outpouring of support and donations allowed us the opportunity to help over 10,000 children and families in need in the communities we serve.”
During the months of July and December, Sheetz customers could donate through boxes near the register and also through adding donations to their purchase at the point of sale.
Sheetz representatives continued to say 100 percent of all donations directly support local children with gifts such as new toys, clothes and other basic needs.
Each of Sheetz’s 640 stores supported 16 children from their local communities.
Last year, Sheetz For the Kidz raised over $1.8 million during its annual months of in-store fundraising.