Convenience chain Sheetz is temporarily lowering the price of gas to below $4 a gallon at participating locations.
Sheetz announced the chain is immediately reducing the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85.
This is a limited time offer through the July 4th holiday travel season.
A release from Sheetz writes that Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles. E85 contains more ethanol and is not compatible with all vehicles.
Check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to run with E85.
69 News has learned the closest Sheetz in the Lehigh Valley offering the discounted gas is on Trolley Line Dr. in Easton.