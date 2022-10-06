UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania lost out on $155 million from April 2021 to March 2022, as drivers rode the turnpike system, but did not pay the tolls.

"Last year, there was $105 million in uncollected tolls," said state Sen. Lisa Boscola. "This year, it's $155 million, so it went up 49%."

Boscola says if people continue not to pay, important road projects will be impacted. So, she introduced a bill that would take unpaid toll money out of state tax returns and lottery winnings.

"We need to do everything we possibly can to collect those tolls. It's not fair to all of us that do pay," said Boscola.

Two years ago, Pennsylvania adopted a cashless system and got rid of hundreds of toll booth workers.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says it's not getting about 6% of tolls, which is something it planned for while transitioning to that system. A spokesperson says that numerical value went up because traffic grew once the pandemic got under control, plus toll prices increased.

He tells us set prices and a 45% surcharge for those who get billed by plate instead of using EZ Pass are currently making up for the loss.

"We're revenue neutral," said Carl DeFebo, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

That being said, all those millions: that's a lot of money.

"We do everything that we can we take this very seriously," said DeFebo.

That includes making it easier to pay.

When people don't, "we use multiple collections agencies to pursue toll cheats. We work with PennDOT to suspend vehicle registrations. We work with local district attorneys," said DeFebo.

The commission says it welcomes Boscola's proposal, and any other tools lawmakers can provide.

The bill is currently in committee. Since there are only a handful of days left in this legislative session, it's likely it will need to be reintroduced in the next one.

Boscola, who is up for re-election, says that's her plan, though she's still working to raise awareness about it now.