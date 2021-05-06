HARRISBURG, Pa. - Right now Pennsylvania's governor has the power to enact a 90-day state of emergency and extend it as needed.
But two constitutional amendment questions on the May 18 ballot could transfer some of that power to the Legislature. One question asks if lawmakers should have the power to cancel a state of emergency. And the other, to give them sole power to extend it.
Democrats say the questions are political payback.
"Over the last year, as we move through the COVID pandemic, Gov. Wolf's use of executive power, executive emergency powers has not always aligned with what the Republican majority in the Legislature would like to see," said Muhlenberg College professor Chris Borick.
But Republicans say the questions are not a power grab.
"This is separation of powers and a check and balance, for having the General Assembly come in and have a seat at the table," said Rep. Zach Mako.
Republicans say this type of power sharing has been done in several other states. But Democrats say limiting a governor's ability to act quickly could jeopardize access to federal funding during a crisis.
"I would encourage my voters to look beyond COVID and look more in the future. Do you want a governor in the next emergency to be restrained with what he or she can do in order to protect all of us?" said Rep. Mike Schlossberg.
A third question for voters asks if language barring discrimination based on race and ethnicity should be added to the constitution, mirroring federal anti-discrimination law.
Finally, voters will consider a referendum on whether municipal fire departments and emergency services should be eligible to get loans for upgrades and equipment.