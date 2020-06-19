Governor Tom Wolf deleted Facebook post green phase

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A since-deleted Facebook post on Governor Tom Wolf's page hints that the Lehigh Valley and Berks County may soon be seeing green.

A post on the governor's official Facebook page around 10 a.m. Friday said all but one Pennsylvania county got the go-ahead to move to the green reopening phase next week.

According to the post, the 12 counties moving to green on June 26 are: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lancaster, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and Susquehanna.

Lebanon County would be the only one still in the yellow phase.

The post was removed about half an hour after it was posted, but it had already garnered hundreds of comments and shares. It's unclear why the post was deleted.

69 News reached out to Wolf's office for comment, but has not heard back.

