We're hearing from a woman in Ukraine just moments after she and her family had to take shelter from bombs near their home.
Natalya Nemceva is the sister of Andrey Kovalenko, a man who worked directly on our WFMZ+ app, and escaped Ukraine with his family earlier this week. The two spoke with 69 News Reporter Rob Manch about what it's like for Nemceva right now living in the middle of a war zone.
For the first time since the fighting started exactly one week ago, Nemceva said she and her family had to take shelter from bombs in her hometown of Pokrovsk.
"About 30 minutes ago, they started to hear the explosions and immediately went to the shelter underground and were there for about 20, 25 minutes," said Kovalenko, translating for his sister.
We covered Kovalenko's story on Tuesday. He and his family evacuated with thousands of other refugees and are now safely in Warsaw, Poland.
Nemceva and her family are now safe as well for the moment, but they're living in darkness.
"In all such cities all over Ukraine in the night, people just turn off the light... everyone is afraid to turn the light on," said Kovalenko, translating for his sister.
Nemceva said it's especially difficult to explain to her 12-year-old daughter Liza.
Natalya with her husband woke up Liza and told the situation which is happening right now, and saw her scared eyes, and after that, Liza started to... sleep with a backpack with all her needed stuff," said Kovalenko, translating for his sister.
They're packing backpacks because Kovalenko said he doesn't know how much longer his sister can safely stay in Pokrovsk.
"They cannot use credit cards, bank cards right now, only cash," said Kovalenko. "There is some food in the stores, but not too much."
For now, Nemceva said they have what they need to survive, but she also said every day they can hear gunfire from the nearby city of Donetsk, and she just wishes it could stop.
"She just wants it, everything, that everything will be over. We will win this war," said Kovalenko, translating for his sister.