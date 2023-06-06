S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - On a sunny day, sometimes sunburn isn't the only health hazard to be aware of.

Canada is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons on record. Smoke from those fires has made its way down the East Coast to the Lehigh Valley.

Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection has issued a code orange alert, meaning young children, older adults, and those with lung issues like asthma or heart disease could get sick if they go outside. On Tuesday afternoon, The Pa. DEP said Wednesday will also be a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day.

"They might notice they have more coughing. They may feel some chest tightness or wheezing. They actually may feel more short of breath when they're doing activities that they normally do without trouble like walking to the mailbox or going to the grocery store," said Dr. Albert Rozzi with the American Lung Association.

Rozzi says to avoid getting sick, people who are vulnerable should exercise indoors, stay away from high-traffic areas, and put off lawn care or outdoor activities.

Over at Community Fellowship, residents are playing it safe and arranging flowers donated after Whitehall High School's graduation.

"We always have things going on here at Fellowship Community but on days like this, we add extra things," said Fellowship Community President and CEO Mary Kay McMahon.

McMahon says her staff checks air quality alerts with the DEP every morning and plans activities accordingly.

And while it's hard to tell people to stay inside on a sunny day, "There's nothing better than flowers, so it brings smiles to everyone's faces, it doesn't matter that you are indoors," said McMahon.

The American Lung Association recommends people make sure they have all of the medications they need for orange alert days. The organization says it's a good idea to check air quality every day when checking the weather to decide what to wear.