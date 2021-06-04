HARRISBURG, Pa. - The battle over the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania is still being waged and is heating up again.
Three Republican Pennsylvania lawmakers, Senators Cris Dush and Doug Mastriano and Representative Rob Kauffman, made the trip this week to Arizona to tour the audit of the Maricopa County 2020 election results. They hinted they want to see a similar audit happen in the Commonwealth as well, much to the delight of Donald Trump.
But, not all state GOP lawmakers are on board. Representative Seth Grove, who chairs the committee that handles election matters, said on Twitter Thursday that the chamber, "will not be authorizing any further audits on any previous election." He wants to focus on election legislation that he feels will help fix future elections.
Trump didn't like that and released a statement saying "if the Pennsylvania Senate leadership doesn't act, there is no way they will ever get re-elected!"
Pennsylvania Democrats had something to say too.
"This is what they do. This is all they know and this is all they have to run on. Currying the former President's favor is their only play to be viable in the Republican Party, and that's a tragedy. If you tell the truth in the Republican Party, you lose," said Pennsylvania Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman.
Joe Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes and nearly all of Trump's election lawsuits failed in the state.