HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania.

Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown.

It will offer $125 million in grants and loans.

Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own five or fewer properties will be eligible.

"Many residents of the City of Allentown who are currently cost burdened and energy burdened are going to have the opportunity to take advantage of programs that will decrease that burden," said Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk.

"It will decrease the impact of the condition of their homes on their lives, whether as a homeowner or as a renter."

The program is expected to start next year.