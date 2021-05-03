It's been a long-standing standard that if you dine out and get good service you tip your server well. But, Pennsylvania Acting Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier says that needs to change.
"Unfortunately us veteran restaurant workers know all too well that tipped wages lead to racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination," Berrier said.
Berrier argues the tipped wage began as a way to discriminate pay.
"Its origins are actually rooted in the Jim Crow era as a way to pay Blacks less than their white counterparts," Berrier said.
And workers in the industry say they've been put in positions where they've had to put up with uncomfortable situations in order to get a tip.
"A 2018 Harvard Business review study found that 90 percent of women and 70 percent of men who work in the hospitality industry claim they've experienced sexual harassment," said restaurant server Richard Gegick.
Right now tipped workers can be paid as little as $2.83 an hour, a wage that hasn't been increased in decades.
State Sen. Art Haywood and a number of people in the industry are pushing for legislation that would raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour with a pathway to $15 and get rid of the tipped workers wage.
"Sometimes you hear that it is hard on restaurants, but there are restaurants who have already made this step," Haywood said.
But, many restaurant owners say they simply cannot afford it and the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus says this would harm struggling hospitality employers and would result in a loss of businesses and jobs.