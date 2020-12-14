HARRISBURG, Pa. - Another election milestone has been made.
Electors from each state representing the number of Electoral College votes voted in favor for the presidential and vice-presidential candidates that won each state, making the results official. It's a tradition enshrined in our Constitution. Pennsylvania's was cast by members of the Democratic Party.
"The vote for President of the United States was 20 votes for Joseph R. Biden and 20 for Vice President Kamala D. Harris," said Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Mills.
The electoral process ran smoothly in Harrisburg despite lawsuits and Republican lawmakers calling for certain votes to be thrown out. The Pennsylvania GOP electors even held a symbolic vote, tweeting they voted to preserve the Trump campaign legal challenge. The challenges have so far been dismissed by state and federal courts, as well as the Supreme Court.
Democratic Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has been fighting those cases. He also served as an elector in the official proceedings.
"It's really a point of pride for me to be able to reflect the will of the people of Pennsylvania, not just in the lawsuits that we've fended off through Donald Trump and his enablers but through those two ballots I put in the ballot box," Shapiro said.
Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes helped push Biden into victory.
The ballots submitted by the states will be counted by Congress on January 6.