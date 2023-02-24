HARRISBURG, Pa. – Several driver licensing services will be unavailable on Saturday morning in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday that Verizon network maintenance will impact the operations of the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency’s Problem Driver Pointer System.

The Verizon network maintenance affects all states nationwide, including Pennsylvania. The network maintenance will conclude at noon and the services will resume at 12:01 p.m.

The Verizon telecommunication services are provided to PennDOT by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. AAMVA is a nonprofit organization which develops and serves as an information clearinghouse for state, provincial and territorial officials in motor vehicle administration, law enforcement, and highway safety.

Due to the Verizon network maintenance impacting NHTSA and AAMVA, PennDOT will not be able to access the PDPS, as required by law, before issuing driver license products and will not be able to perform many driver license-related transactions.

The following driver’s license transactions will be unavailable at PennDOT Driver License Centers and PennDOT’s Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg on Saturday from opening to approximately 12:01 p.m.:

Initial issuance, renewals, and duplicate commercial and non-commercial driver license transactions;

Initial issuance of a driver license for out-of-state transfers;

Initial learner permit or duplicate learner permit, and commercial learner permit transactions; and

Any other transaction that results in issuance of a driver license product.

Road testing will be available as scheduled, but PennDOT will be unable to issue a Driver License immediately upon completion. PennDOT will make arrangements to return for processing with those people who successfully complete their skills testing.

Applications for photo IDs, Medical Examiner Certificate (MEC) transactions, or those customers with an existing camera card (without changes needed) seeking a photo will be processed normally.

Services through PennDOT’s third-party authorized online agents will also be affected by the Verizon network maintenance, and they will also be unable to provide renewals and duplicates of driver license products Saturday morning.

While most online services will be unaffected, the following services will also be unavailable on Saturday from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.:

REAL ID renewals or duplicates;

Non-REAL ID non-commercial driver’s license duplicates.