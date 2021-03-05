Microplastics are exactly what they sound like, really small fragments of plastic.
Though small, environmentalists say they can have a big impact.
The Penn Environment Research and Policy Center says microplastics pose environmental and health risks. It recently tested 53 state waterways and found them in every one, including the Lehigh and Delaware rivers.
"We need to fundamentally change the way that society produces and markets products consumers buy, the ways in which we deal with waste," said Faran Savitz with the Penn Environment Research and Policy Center.
The organization wants the government to ban a material used to make single-use plastics, like plastic utensils, bags at the grocery store, and straws.
Republican state Rep. Gary Day says he'd like to see restaurants and other businesses use the same type of plastic for all of their products.
"Therefore, making it more recyclable," Day said.
And hopefully preventing more from getting into the water.
Pennsylvania currently bans local governments from banning plastic bags. There's now a lawsuit challenging that.
Similar bans have happened elsewhere. Seattle was the first to ban plastic utensils.
Other places banned plastic straws.