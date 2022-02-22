BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There's a new effort among legislators to privatize the state's liquor sales - a push for a constitutional amendment through a ballot referendum.
They're hoping to bypass another veto from Gov. Tom Wolf.
The bill proposed by Republican State Rep. Natalie Mihalek proposes a referendum question that would prohibit the state from manufacturing or selling liquor.
"The main point of a referendum is to take a temperature of the people - right to the people. How do you generally feel about this? The details of how to do it, I think would need to be done with legislation from the legislative body," said Republican State Rep. Gary Day.
Day supports privatization but thinks more research is needed.
"Many politicians talk about loss of revenue, and they never look at all the expenses that come along with it," Day said.
Unions estimate around 5,000 jobs would be lost.
Liquor sales contributed around $764 million to the general fund for fiscal year 2020-21, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Democratic State Rep. Mike Schlossberg says it's money we can't lose.
"And that's money that we use to invest in schools, job creation, and social services. That's not money that I want to get rid of," Schlossberg said.
Neville Gardner, owner of Red Stag in Bethlehem, says whether it's improving the state stores or privatizing them, something needs to happen.
"We do whiskey tasting here on a regular basis, we can't sell a bottle of whiskey," Gardner said. "Obviously getting rid of the state store is not that simple. It could take years to figure what to put in their place, but they could certainly fix it."
"There is no question there are things we can and should do to improve the convenience and customer choice," Schlossberg said.
The referendum would need to pass in two consecutive sessions to end up on the ballot.