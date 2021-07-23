EASTON, Pa. - "It's 93 degrees," Kelly Bauer says as she looks over at a dog tethered outside in the heat.
Dogs left outside in the extreme heat has Bauer, the head of Easton's Animal Health and Welfare, flaming mad, especially when there is a law that's supposed to prevent that.
"Doesn't take long for a dog to go into heat stroke, it really doesn't," she said.
Libre's Law states when it's above 90 or below 32 degrees, dogs can't be outside for longer than 30 minutes if tethered, nine hours if not.
They have to have proper shelter, access to shade, and water.
"Do you think Libre's Law has made any difference?" I asked.
"No. I don't. I don't think the laws are being enforced or taken as seriously as they should be," she said.
Bauer says she fields calls daily about dogs being left out in the extreme heat or cold and she has seen it herself.
Since Pennsylvania passed Libre's Law in August 2017, 25,000 animal abuse cases have been filed, 54% of them for neglect.
State Humane Officers police cruelty and neglect, but 13 counties don't have one. State police are called to pick up the slack.
Bauer doesn't think that's happening enough.
"I think in the hierarchy of importance it doesn't fall anywhere near the top," she says.
Lehigh County Humane Officer Barbara Morgan disagrees, but adds ethics and compassion are not part of the legal equation.
"People think they know the law better than the ones enforcing it," she said.
State police say the law can seem confusing, but a dog needs a three-sided shelter with food and water. The shelter does not have to be air conditioned or insulated.
The head animal cruelty officer for the Pennsylvania State Police said they look into every call and investigate every case, but they can only follow the letter of the law.
In some cases he said he's been on a scene and wanted to take the dog with him but couldn't as the owners weren't technically breaking any laws.
Which is why State Rep. Jeanne McNeill says Libre's Law has more bark than bite.
"It has truly helped save many dogs but not enough because of the lack of teeth in this legislation," McNeill said.
McNeill has several bills stuck in committee to strengthen cruelty laws. These include a possible temporary or permanent ban on someone convicted of a animal cruelty case and making it illegal to transport a dog outside of a vehicle.
"I think the system has good intentions but it's not set up to protect animals and we need to fix that," Bauer said.