Who should be able to sell liquor in Pennsylvania?
"When we posed the question to our members, most operators around the commonwealth unequivocally support the privatization of liquor sales in the commonwealth," said Zakary Pyzik, director of government affairs with the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.
Now it's once again being discussed in Harrisburg as a proposed constitutional amendment as state Republicans are looking to put the question of privatizing liquor sales on a ballot for voters to decide.
"This bill particularly would only call for privatizing liquor sales in terms of retail and wholesale," Pyzik said, "so it would not affect or impact at all the enforcement side of the operation."
Pyzik testified at a hearing in Harrisburg this week and says that many restaurant and bar owners are raising a glass in favor of the potential change.
"They have more competitive pricing," he said of the owners. "You've seen the private market in various situations — they know how to get creative, and we won't be surprised when we see that."
The pushback from the state involves money and jobs, especially after many state workers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike have now moved into other state jobs like those in liquor stores.
"There are employees that work right now in the state-run liquor system, and to be honest with you, we totally understand that concern," Pyzik said.
The proposed amendment would need to pass in two consecutive sessions to end up in the hands of voters on a ballot. The earliest that could happen is next year.