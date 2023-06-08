The Special Olympics Pennsylvania said in a social media post Thursday that it has cancelled its Summer Games due to air quality concerns in the State College area.

Opening ceremonies were set for Thursday at Penn State University, according to a Twitter post.

In an announcement on social media, SOPA said the news was incredibly disappointing but expressed that the safety and health of the athletes, volunteers and staff are their top priority.

Air quality in Central Pennsylvania is still "unhealthy," and the organization says people with intellectual disabilities have higher rates of adverse health conditions and are therefore at greater risk.

The games were scheduled to run from Thursday through Saturday, and were to consist of eight Olympic events along with other various activities.

SOPA Board Member Sue Paterno was expecting over 2,000 athletes to attend this year’s games.