UPDATE: PennDOT lifted all speed limit restrictions on highways in Pennsylvania around 7 a.m. Tuesday after a winter storm Monday night.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Due to the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on some highways in the region.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on:

Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties;

Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County; and

Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

On roadways with 45 mph speed restrictions commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane, according to a news release from PennDOT.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department says its primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

The department asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.