WASHINGTON - Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey underwent surgery for prostate cancer Tuesday.

Mairéad Lynn, spokesperson for Casey, said the surgery was successful.

“This afternoon, Senator Casey underwent scheduled surgery for prostate cancer. His doctor reports that, as expected, the procedure went well and he confirmed that the Senator should not require further treatment," according to a statement from Lynn.

"Senator Casey and his family appreciate the well-wishes and extraordinary support from every corner of the Commonwealth, and he looks forward to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery,” Lynn said.