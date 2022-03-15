HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Candidates are down to the final hours before the deadline to file paperwork to get on Pennsylvania’s primary ballots, as large fields are shaping up for the open governor’s office and U.S. Senate seat.
Tuesday's 5 p.m. filing deadline to make Pennsylvania’s May 17 primary ballot also applies to races for lieutenant governor and Congress.
This year’s election is the first time in decades that Pennsylvania has its governor’s office and a U.S. Senate seat on the same ballot with no incumbent running. That's sparked heavy interest in contests that are viewed as wide open.
More than 20 candidates have filed for those two offices alone.